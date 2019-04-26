LIV SIN - Former SISTER SIN Vocalist Releases "Slave To The Machine" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

"Slave To The Machine", the brand new single from Swedish metal act Liv Sin - fronted by the towering vocals of Liv Jagrell (former Sister Sin singer) - is out now. A lyric video for the song can be found below.

The band comments on the single: "In today's world it feels like you are more and more controlled by other people and material things, rather than being able to have full power over your own life choices. That's what 'Slave To The Machine' is about. Historically conflicts used to often be about the people versus "men of power" and society, but today it's also about the worshipping of smartphones, social media and others approval. What does that do to our lives and minds? In the end it might just be another way to control us. This is definitely a concern for me, and I wonder where we are heading when everyone becomes a 'Slave To The Machine'."

Following on from the acclaimed Follow Me album, Liv Sin return with the powerful and hard-hitting new single, taken from their upcoming new album, Burning Sermons. A hard-hitting but melodic statement of intent, "Slave To The Machine" ably demonstrates Liv Sin’s bite hasn’t diminished!

Channelling their love of classic heavy metal with a bruising modern edge, Burning Sermons is a riff-heavy collection; showcasing the band’s innate ability to match melody with aggressive metal with ease. Jagrell is in particularly fine form throughout, with a voice equally capable of capturing your heart as it is knocking buildings to the ground.

Produced by Emil Nontheist (Deathstars) in Black Syndicate studio, Liv comments on their decision to work with Emil; ‘We wanted to explore a more modern sound with some synthesizers on this album. I think that this album might surprise a lot of our fans. I have known Emil for many years, so it was really fun to reconnect. The first moment he sent us his ideas of our demos I was delirious!"

Burning Sermons will be released on September 6. Further details to follow.