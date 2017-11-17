LIV SIN Releases Music Video For “King Of The Damned” Single

Liv Sin, featuring former Sister Sin singer Liv "Sin" Jagrell, recently released the new single, “King Of The Damned”. A music video for the song can be seen below.

“King Of The Damned" is a call to action for the public to do something about the extinction of the world's wildlife. The band has chosen to work with the Swedish animal rights organization Djurens Rätt during the single campaign.

Singer Liv Jagrell got the inspiration for the lyrics to "King Of The Damned" from Nick Brandt’s picture of Cecil the Lion from the exhibition Inherit The Dust, a photo exhibition where Brandt revisited places where he used to take pictures of the wildlife that shows how these landscapes now has turned into wastelands filled with piles of garbage.

"This is extremely depressing and not flattering for mankind. Unfortunately this is the way we are heading if we do nothing. Remember Lion King? Well, soon there is not going to be any "King of the Jungle" left. The few lions left will become the ‘King Of The Damned’ instead." - Liv Sin