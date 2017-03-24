LIV SIN Streaming New Song “Immortal Sin” Featuring THE 69 EYES’ Jyrki 69

Former Sister Sin vocalist Liv "Sin" Jagrell will release her debut solo album, Follow Me, on April 28th via Despotz Records. The album track “Immortal Sin”, featuring The 69 Eyes’ Jyrki 69 is available for streaming below.

The new album was co-produced by U.D.O. bassist Fitty Wienhold and longtime Accept and U.D.O. member Stefan Kaufmann.

Liv says of the collaboration: "I'm truly excited to work with Stefan! He is an incredible musician and a longtime metal hero. I think he can bring that extra bit to my music with his lifelong experience in both Accept and U.D.O."

Kaufmann adds: "When Liv called me and asked to produce her new project together with Fitty, of course I said yes! Liv has talent, and I am sure it will be a blast."

From the gutters of south Sweden, Jagrell emerged as a major force as the vocalist for hard rockers Sister Sin. Throughout their 13-year career, Sister Sin sold thousands of albums and toured the world with high-profile tours supporting the likes of Slayer and King Diamond on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, as well as being a part of the Revolver magazine "Hottest Chicks In Metal" tour. Sister Sin toured relentlessly for over a decade across Europe and North America garnering an intensely loyal following of rockers that craved the band’s aggressive and melodic brand of hard rock.

When Sister Sin called it quits at the end of 2015, Liv knew that she had much more to give to her fans. From this, Liv Sin was born. Liv's new music shows the power, sexiness, and attitude that she is known for.

Liv says: "For me, it has never been an option to stop singing. I live for the stage and for my fans. I still miss Sister Sin, but I am very excited to work on my own project, and I can promise it will not be some soft pop rock. This is going to be metal deluxe, because that's who I am!"

Liv Sin offers a modernized hard rock sound to take Liv into her next phase, a sound that is destined to please both new fans and her longtime fans of Sister Sin.

Follow Me tracklisting:

“The Fall”

“Hypocrite”

“Let Me Out”

“Black Souls”

“Godless Utopia”

“Endless Roads”

“Killing Ourself To Live” (featuring Schmier)

“I’m Your Sin”

“Emperor Of Chaos”

“Immortal Sin” (featuring Jyrki 69)

“The Beast Inside”

“Immortal Sin” (featuring Jyrki 69):

“Killing Ourself To Live” (featuring Schmier):

“Let Me Out” video: