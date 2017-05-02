LIV SIN Streaming New Video For FIGHT Cover “Immortal Sin” Featuring THE 69 EYES’ Jyrki 69

Swedish metal goddess Liv Sin has released the video for "Immortal Sin" (featuring Jyrki 69 from The 69 Eyes).

The classic Fight cover comes off of Liv's recently released and hotly tipped debut solo album, Follow Me, which was produced by the duo of Stefan Kaufmann and Fitty Weinhold, who brought out more “intense metal in me than I ever could imagine" Liv says. "These guys have been in the business and in this music for so long, so their experience really brought out the essence of our songs, for the better."

The video was directed by the team at Rawrec Productions in Sweden.

Regarding "Immortal Sin" Liv says: "Stefan and I are both Halford fans and during the recording we had a YouTube evening with only Halford songs, and we came across ‘Immortal Sin’ and we both love the riff. Stefan suggested that I do a cover of it so we tried it out the next day but I felt that something was missing, maybe another voice. And the song is perfect for a deep lower voice, so I called up my friend Jyrki from The 69 Eyes and asked him if he was interested, and the rest is history!"

Follow Me tracklisting:

“The Fall”

“Hypocrite”

“Let Me Out”

“Black Souls”

“Godless Utopia”

“Endless Roads”

“Killing Ourself To Live” (featuring Schmier)

“I’m Your Sin”

“Emperor Of Chaos”

“Immortal Sin” (featuring Jyrki 69)

“The Beast Inside”