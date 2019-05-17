LIV SIN Unveil "Blood Moon Fever" Music Video

"Blood Moon Fever", the new single from Swedish metal act Liv Sin - fronted by the towering vocals of Liv Jagrell (former Sister Sin singer) - is out now. Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

“‘Blood Moon Fever’ is a catchy and heavy melody driven song that will make you wanna both headbang and dance! The single represents a new beginning, about leaving old stuff behind you and go out in the world as a reborn creature. We thought that the concept suited well with a new album on its way, which might sound a bit different from the first one. Some of our sinners out there might be surprised by the sound of this one where our producer Emil Nödtveidts influence really shines through. Prepare to get this tune spinning in your head for a long time to come!” - Liv Sin, 2019

Following on from the Follow Me album, Liv Sin return with the powerful and hard-hitting album, Burning Sermons. Channelling their love of classic heavy metal with a bruising modern edge, Burning Sermons is a riff-heavy collection; showcasing the band’s innate ability to match melody with aggressive metal with ease. Jagrell is in particularly fine form throughout, with a voice equally capable of capturing your heart as it is knocking buildings to the ground.

Produced by Emil Nödtveidt (Deathstars) in Black Syndicate studio, Liv comments on their decision to work with Emil; "We wanted to explore a more modern sound with some synthesizers on this album. I think that this album might surprise a lot of our fans. I have known Emil for many years, so it was really fun to reconnect. The first moment he sent us his ideas of our demos I was delirious!"

Burning Sermons will be released September 6.