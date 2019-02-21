Live Nation Acquires Norway's Tons Of Rock Festival

According to Pollstar, Live Nation Entertainment has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Tons Of Rock, Norway’s biggest rock and metal festival.

Tons Of Rock was founded in 2013 and has grown to be one of the leading festivals in Norway. After securing Slayer as a headliner for the inaugural festival, Live Nation Norway and Tons Of Rock worked together closely over the years, leading to appearances by Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Ghost, and Five Finger Death Punch among other international stars, according to the announcement.

“We have worked with Tons Of Rock from the very beginning and are excited about our future with the festival. The Tons Of Rock team have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the festival and to audience experience,” said Martin Nielsen, head promotor of Live Nation Norway.

In 2019 Tons Of Rock will move from its old site in Halden to a new location: Ekeberg in Oslo. Headliners for the upcoming edition, June 27th - 29th, include KISS, Volbeat and Def Leppard. Slayer will play their final show in Norway at the festival.

“We are ready to take the next step in the festival’s journey and the line-up for the 2019 festival speaks for itself,” said Jarle Kvåle, Festival Manager and one of the founders of Tons Of Rock. "After five successful years in Halden we saw potential for further growth. We found the perfect venue at Ekebergsletta in Oslo and wanted a strong strategic partner who would help us continue to grow. The answer was obvious, and close at hand, Live Nation Norway.”

