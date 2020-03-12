Live Nation Planning To Pause All Tours Due To Coronavirus; Quebec Suspends Events Of More Than 250 People, Montreal's evenko Issues Statement

Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home, Billboard reports. The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.

Earlier Thursday (March 12) the company told employees it is recognizing large gatherings around the world are being canceled and the company will be postponing current touring arena shows through the end of the month. Some select shows will play out over the next few days, but the remainder of the concerts will be postponed.

Live Nation is also instructing its employees to work remotely and not come into the office. The company's Beverly Hills headquarters will be mostly closed until the end of March.

More at Billboard.

Meanwhile, Montreal-based event management company, evenko, have issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19 situation:

"evenko has taken note of the measures put in place by the government of Quebec to suspend the events of more than 250 people for a period of 30 days. The company understands and respects the government's decision to take the necessary steps to control the risk of the virus spreading.

"Specific information for each event will be communicated as soon as possible. In the meantime, ticket holders are invited to keep their tickets for future events."