Livestream With KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE And KAMELOT Singer TOMMY KAREVIK Available

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige and future husband, Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik, went live on Facebook yesterday (April 25th) as part of the Napalm Sofa Series. Due to technical difficulties the livestream was not available at all locations previously announced, but it can be viewed below.

Electric harpist / keyboardist Katie Pachnos caught the attention of Kobra And The Lotus for her rendition of the band's song "Get The F*ck Out Of Here", arranged for six electric harps. The song is taken from the band's latest album, Evolution. Check out Katie's work below.