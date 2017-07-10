LIVID - New Album Streaming In Full

Experimental doom band Livid releaseD their new album, Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes, on July 14th. The album is available via all digital platforms, on digipack CD and limited edition transparent purple LP. The artwork was created by Cryptworm (Bell Witch, Cough). Order the album here. A full album stream can be found below.

Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes tracklisting:

“Descend”

“Nothing”

“Sins Of God”

“The Fire”

“Into Nothing”

Album stream:

Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes by Livid

“Sins Of God” video:

Livid is:

Cole Benson - Guitar/Vox

Tim Leick - Drums

Chad Padelford - Bass

Swen - Guitar