LIVID - New Album Streaming In Full
July 10, 2017, an hour ago
Experimental doom band Livid releaseD their new album, Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes, on July 14th. The album is available via all digital platforms, on digipack CD and limited edition transparent purple LP. The artwork was created by Cryptworm (Bell Witch, Cough). Order the album here. A full album stream can be found below.
Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes tracklisting:
“Descend”
“Nothing”
“Sins Of God”
“The Fire”
“Into Nothing”
Album stream:
“Sins Of God” video:
Livid is:
Cole Benson - Guitar/Vox
Tim Leick - Drums
Chad Padelford - Bass
Swen - Guitar