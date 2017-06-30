LIVID Streaming New Track “The Fire”

One of Prosthetic Records' newest signings, experimental doom band Livid, will release their new album, Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes, on July 14th. The album will be available via all digital platforms, on digipack CD and limited edition transparent purple LP. The artwork was created by Cryptworm (Bell Witch, Cough). The album is available for pre-order here. New song, "The Fire" is streaming below.

Guitarist/vocalist Cole Benson says: "We worked on ‘The Fire’ for over a year. It was the most challenging song to get right, we tried different lyrics, vocal melodies, and guitar lead lines before we got it perfect. I remember hearing the test pressing for first time and freaking out with excitement when ‘The Fire’ came on."

Bassist Chad Padelford adds: "We put a lot of work into that song. Day of, we we're still changing and adding parts. The outro was done on the fly. As we were ringing out the end of the song, we weren't sure how we were going to end it, when Cole just kept playing. It was so spontaneous and genuine. It was perfect."

Beneath This Shroud, The Earth Erodes tracklisting:

“Descend”

“Nothing”

“Sins Of God”

“The Fire”

“Into Nothing”

"The Fire":

“Sins Of God” video:

Livid is:

Cole Benson - Guitar/Vox

Tim Leick - Drums

Chad Padelford - Bass

Swen - Guitar