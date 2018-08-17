LIVING COLOUR Announce Vivid 30th Anniversary New Zealand / Australia Tour 2018; Video Trailer

Living Colour have announced their return to New Zealand and Australia this December, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vivid, plus a selection of favourites through Shade. Dates and meet and greet details below.

December

12 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

13 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand

VIP meet and greet available here.

December

15 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

19 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

20 - Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

21 - The Northern - Byron Bay, Australia

22 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

VIP meet and greet available here

Metropolis Touring gives you the VIP Meet And Greet package:

- 1 x Ticket to the show

- VIP Entry

- Meet & Greet with Living Colour

- Commemorative VIP Laminate

- Limited Edition A3 thick card stock Poster

- 2 items signed by Living Colour

- A photo with Living Colour on your smart phone