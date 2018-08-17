LIVING COLOUR Announce Vivid 30th Anniversary New Zealand / Australia Tour 2018; Video Trailer
August 17, 2018, an hour ago
Living Colour have announced their return to New Zealand and Australia this December, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vivid, plus a selection of favourites through Shade. Dates and meet and greet details below.
December
12 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand
13 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand
VIP meet and greet available here.
December
15 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia
17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
19 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia
20 - Triffid - Brisbane, Australia
21 - The Northern - Byron Bay, Australia
22 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
VIP meet and greet available here
Metropolis Touring gives you the VIP Meet And Greet package:
- 1 x Ticket to the show
- VIP Entry
- Meet & Greet with Living Colour
- Commemorative VIP Laminate
- Limited Edition A3 thick card stock Poster
- 2 items signed by Living Colour
- A photo with Living Colour on your smart phone