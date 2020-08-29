LIVING COLOUR Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of Time's Up - “We Spoke Our Truth; We Didn’t Pander, We Didn’t Back Down, We Didn’t Apologize”

Living Colour are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their second album, Time's Up, with Ed Stasium (producer), Paul Hamingson (engineer), Vernon Reid (guitar), Corey Glover (vocals), Will Calhoun (drums), Doug Wimbish (bass) and Muzz Skillings (bass)!





“I can’t believe it’s 30 years ago,” Reid says. “I just want to say how proud I am of the work that we did. We spoke our truth. We didn’t pander, we didn’t back down. We didn’t apologize.”

Time’s Up was released on August 28th, 1990 and peaked at #13 on the Billboard 200 and ended up winning the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.