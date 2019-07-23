LIVING COLOUR Frontman COREY GLOVER - "I Don't Think That We Get Acknowledged For Ushering In A New Idea On How To Do Hard Rock Music"

Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess recently spoke with Living Colour frontman Corey Glover in anticipation of the band's UK tour. Following is an excerpt from the career-spanning interview, which looks back 31 years to the release of the band's debut album, Vivid

MER: 2018 marked the 30th anniversary of the release of your debut album, Vivid. Does it feel like three decades have passed since you released that?

Glover: "Some days it does and some it doesn`t. Sometimes it feels like, wow, that was just like last week but others it feels like years ago. Thirty years ago. It`s amazing."

MER: When Living Colour first broke in the `80`s with Vivid, you were completely different to anything else at that time. Did you realise when you were making that record that you`d be trailblazers for a new music form that combined hard rock and funk?

Glover: "No, not really, we were just doing what we thought was interesting. I don`t actually think that we get acknowledged for ushering in a new idea on how to do hard rock music. I think people seem to think the Chili Peppers invented it. I think some people think all we did was 'Cult Of Personality' and that`s it, but it`s not. We did a lot more besides that."

MER: Did you face much resistance from within the industry with labels being unsure who to market you to?

Glover: "I`m sure there was from some places but it`s not our job to define who we are. We are what we are and it`s up to you to decide what we mean to you."

Living Colour's tour schedule is as follows.

July

23 - Garage - Glasgow, UK

24 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

25 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

26 - Academy2 - Manchester, UK

28 - Steelhouse Festival - Ebbw Vale, UK

August

9 - Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk - Santa Cruz, CA (6:30pm - 8:30pm)

31 - Waypoint Fest @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO (4:00pm)

