LIVING COLOUR Frontman COREY GLOVER To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Solo Album With US Tour

Two-time Grammy-Award Winner Corey Glover, who is best known as the lead singer for the Platinum-selling band Living Colour, has announced that he will be performing a series of exclusive solo shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Hymns.



The East Coast tour kicks off March 21st in Buffalo, NY and is scheduled to run through June stopping in such cities as Rochester, NY, Baltimore, MD and more. According to Glover, fans can expect to hear songs from his first solo release as well as the “unexpected covers” that his shows have become known for.



Hymns was released in the spring of 1998 and many fans and critics believed it truly showcased Glover’s versatility as a singer and songwriter with its intricate mix of rock, folk, soul and even gospel. One of Glover’s proudest pieces of work, he’s excited to be performing songs from the album during the upcoming tour.



“It’s going to be great to celebrate this anniversary with my fans,” said Glover. “There’s nothing better than performing an intimate show and seeing, up close and personal, how these songs still resonate with the audience.”



Glover has been called a true renaissance man. He not only fronts Living Colour, who will be heading back on tour later this year to continue to promote their latest album, Shade, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard charts, but he’s also an accomplished actor. He has appeared in such films as Platoon and has starred in various television roles.



Glover’s scheduled dates are below. Additional dates to be added.

April

21 - Venu - Buffalo, NY

27 - Funk n' Waffles - Rochester, NY

28 - The Falcon - Marlboro, NY

June

18 - Fish Head Cantina - Baltimore, MD



