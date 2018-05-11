LIVING COLOUR In South America – Tour Trailer Streaming

Living Colour will start touring South America tonight, May 11th, with dates running until May 15th. Check out a tour trailer below.

Tour dates:

May

11 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tropical Butanta

12 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Groove

13 – Rosario, Argentina – Teatro Vorterix

15 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro La Cupula

On June 8th, 2016, Living Colour performed a semi-acoustic set to a sold out City Winery NYC audience. The video below features a very special tribute to Prince, dedicated for his birthday (June 7th) and to the memory of his legacy. The performance of Prince's "The Cross", from his 1987 album Sign 'O' The Times, features a very rare appearance of Living Colour frontman Corey Glover playing guitar with the band, Vernon Reid on banjo, with Doug Wimbish on an acoustic bass.