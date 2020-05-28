LIVING COLOUR Live At Amsterdam's Paradiso, 2008; Full Concert Streaming

Available for streaming below is Living Colour's November 1, 2008 webcast from the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Setlist:

"Ausländer"

"Desperate People"

"Middle Man"

"Pride"

"Funny Vibe"

"Elvis Is Dead"

"Type"

"Which Way to America?"

"Method"

"DecaDance"

"This Little Pig"

"Ignorance Is Bliss"

"Glamour Boys"

"Bi"

"Bless Those (Little Annie's Prayer)" (Will and Vernon)

"Never Satisfied"

"Time's Up"

"Cult of Personality"

"Love Rears Its Ugly Head"

"Should I Stay or Should I Go" (The Clash cover)