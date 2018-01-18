LIVING COLOUR Live At Poland's Woodstock 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Professionally filmed video of Living Colour's performance at Poland's Woodstock festival (Przystanek Woodstock) on July 16th, 2016 is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Middle Man"

"Type"

"Ignorance Is Bliss"

"Desperate People"

"Sunshine Of Your Love" (Cream cover)

"Love Rears Its Ugly Head"

"Tomorrow Never Knows" (The Beatles cover)

"Go Away"

"Time's Up"

"Cult Of Personality"

Encore:

"Should I Stay Or Should I Go" (The Clash cover)