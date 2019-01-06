LIVING COLOUR - Lost In Vegas React To "Cult Of Personality": "It's Catchy, But It Has Substance As Well; A Great Song "

In the latest Lost In Vegas clip below, Ryan and George offer up their unbiased reaction to Living Colour's breakthrough hit from their 1988 debut album Vivid, "Cult Of Personality".

One of Living Colour frontman Corey Glover’s newest projects is as a vocalist for the “Bowie Celebration” tour, which will kick off in Dublin, Ireland on January 9th and run through February 1st with shows throughout Europe including Paris, Vienna, and Berlin. This highly-acclaimed show features key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades, anchored by his longest standing member Mike Garson, along with other amazing Bowie band alumni including Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas and Mark Plati.

Glover has been called a true renaissance man. He not only fronts Living Colour, who will be heading back on tour later this year to continue to promote their latest album Shade, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard charts, but he’s also an accomplished actor. He has appeared in such films as Platoon and has starred in various television roles.

Glover’s scheduled dates are below.

January

9 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

10 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, Scotland

11 – O2 Ritz Manchester – Manchester, England

15 – Le Transbordeur – Villeurbanne, France

16 – L’Olympia – Paris, France

17 – Theatre Sebastopol – Lille, France

18 – Palais de la musique et des congres – Strasbourg, France

22 – Arena Wien – Vienna, Austria

23 – Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany

24 – Die Kantine Yard Club – Cologne, Germany

26 – De Oosterpoot – Groningen, Netherlands

27 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

28 – Paradiso Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

February

1 – Restaurant Volkshaus – Zurich, Switzerland