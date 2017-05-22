LIVING COLOUR Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With "Blow Up The Outside World"

Fan-filmed footage of Living Colour's tribute to the recently deceased Chris Cornell can be seen below. On May 19th in Perth, Australia, Living Colour performed Soundgarden's "Blow Up The Outside World" at Astor Theatre.

A little background info: Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid had always been a huge fan of Soundgarden; "Blow Up The Outside World" had been banned from radio play post 9/11, and Living Colour decided to play it in protest throughout 2001 - 2003.

According to CNN, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell will be laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles. His body will be flown from Michigan to Los Angeles on Sunday, and Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the sources said.

One of the sources told CNN, "The family is thinking about a (public) memorial for fans, but is coping now with their loss and the funeral service."

Chris Cornell passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.

