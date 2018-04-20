LIVING COLOUR Pay Tribute To PRINCE With "The Cross" Live Performance (Video)

On June 8th, 2016, Living Colour performed a semi-acoustic set to a sold out City Winery NYC audience. The video below features a very special tribute to Prince, dedicated for his birthday (June 7th) and to the memory of his legacy. The performance of Prince's "The Cross", from his 1987 album Sign 'O' The Times, features a very rare appearance of Living Colour frontman Corey Glover playing guitar with the band, Vernon Reid on banjo, with Doug Wimbish on an acoustic bass.

Two-time Grammy-Award Winner Corey Glover is performing a series of exclusive solo shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Hymns. According to Glover, fans can expect to hear songs from his first solo release as well as the “unexpected covers” that his shows have become known for.



Hymns was released in the spring of 1998 and many fans and critics believed it truly showcased Glover’s versatility as a singer and songwriter with its intricate mix of rock, folk, soul and even gospel. Glover has been called a true renaissance man. He not only fronts Living Colour, who will be heading back on tour later this year to continue to promote their latest album, Shade, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard charts, but he’s also an accomplished actor. He has appeared in such films as Platoon and has starred in various television roles.



Glover’s scheduled dates are below. Additional dates to be added.

April

21 - Venu - Buffalo, NY

27 - Funk n' Waffles - Rochester, NY

28 - The Falcon - Marlboro, NY

May

18 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD



