LIVING COLOUR Release Video For "This Is The Life 2020" Highlighting US Protests

Living Colour have posted a video titled "This Is The Life 2020" along with the following message:

"Time's Up was released 30 years ago and sadly we're still fighting the same fight. If you don't like the current agenda, it's your responsibility to go out an VOTE!"

The video features clips of the protests that have rocked the US in the wake of the murder of George Floyd on May 25th, 2020. He was arrested on a charge of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood of Minneapolis, and died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes during the arrest.

The original version of "This Is The Life" appears on Living Colour's 1990 album, Time's Up.