LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER Sings "Painkiller" With JUDAS PRIESTESS; Fan-Filmed Video
February 13, 2017, an hour ago
Judas Priestess - the world's only all girl Judas Preist tribute band - welcomed special guest and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover to the stage at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ on January 6th, 2017 for a rousing rendidtion of "Painkiller"; fan-filmed video courtesy of Kevin Vonesper has just surfaced and can be seen below.
Judas Priestess is:
Militia Vox - vocals
Gyda Gash - bass
Josette - guitar
Rena Sands - guitar
Hillary Blaze - drums
Visit JudasPriestessBand.com for further details.