LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER Sings "Painkiller" With JUDAS PRIESTESS; Fan-Filmed Video

Judas Priestess - the world's only all girl Judas Preist tribute band - welcomed special guest and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover to the stage at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ on January 6th, 2017 for a rousing rendidtion of "Painkiller"; fan-filmed video courtesy of Kevin Vonesper has just surfaced and can be seen below.

Judas Priestess is:

Militia Vox - vocals

Gyda Gash - bass

Josette - guitar

Rena Sands - guitar

Hillary Blaze - drums

Visit JudasPriestessBand.com for further details.



