LIVING COLOUR Streaming New Single "Come On"

New York rockers Living Colour have announced a September 8th release date for their new album, Shade (Megaforce Records). The album artwork can be seen below, and pre-orders are available now via the Amazon widget. New single "Come On" is streaming below.

"We spent a great deal of time fretting over a lot of stuff and trying to make sure it says exactly what we wanted to say and that we play it the way we wanted to play it," Glover tells Billboard, explaining that Living Colour spent about two years working with producer Andre Betts "in fits and starts" before calling the 13-song set a wrap.

The stuttering, thumping "Come On" came early in the Shade process, and as the track progressed its lyrics, like many others on the album, swung to embrace the charged tenor of the times. "It's the times more than anything else; Where are you mentally at that particular point?" Glover explains. "Even when we started this record there were a lot of things going on in the world, period, that needed to be talked about, and it just sort of ratcheted up as we progressed. That made us have to really look at this stuff and go back and make sure it really did emphasize certain things, make sure it was working."

Living Colour tour dates are listed below:

September

9 - City Rock Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

10 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

12 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

14 - Porgy & Bess - Vienna, Austria

15 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

16 - Orion - Rome, Italy

17 - Bloom Club - Mezzago, Italy

19 - Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

20 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

26 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

27 - The Robin2 - Bilston, UK

28 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

29 - Rescue Room - Nottingham, UK

30 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

October

1 - ULU - London, UK

4 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

6 - Hangar34 - Liverpool, UK

7 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK