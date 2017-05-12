LIVING COLOUR To Release Shade Album In September; Cover Art Revealed

New York rockers Living Colour have announced a September 8th release date for their new album, Shade (Megaforce Records). The album artwork can be seen below, and pre-orders are available now via the Amazon widget. Further album details are forthcoming.

Living Colour tour dates are listed below:

May

12 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia (Sold Out)

13 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia (Sold Out)

14 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

19 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

21 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

24 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

25 - Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA

26 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

28 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

29 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

30 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

September

9 - City Rock Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

10 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

12 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

14 - Porgy & Bess - Vienna, Austria

15 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

16 - Orion - Rome, Italy

17 - Bloom Club - Mezzago, Italy

19 - Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

20 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

26 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

27 - The Robin2 - Bilston, UK

28 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

29 - Rescue Room - Nottingham, UK

30 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

October

1 - ULU - London, UK

4 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

6 - Hangar34 - Liverpool, UK

7 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK