LIVING COLOUR To Release Shade Album In September; Cover Art Revealed
May 12, 2017, an hour ago
New York rockers Living Colour have announced a September 8th release date for their new album, Shade (Megaforce Records). The album artwork can be seen below, and pre-orders are available now via the Amazon widget. Further album details are forthcoming.
Living Colour tour dates are listed below:
May
12 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia (Sold Out)
13 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia (Sold Out)
14 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia
17 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
19 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia
21 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA
24 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA
25 - Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA
26 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ
28 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI
29 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI
30 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI
September
9 - City Rock Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
10 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
12 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
14 - Porgy & Bess - Vienna, Austria
15 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
16 - Orion - Rome, Italy
17 - Bloom Club - Mezzago, Italy
19 - Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland
20 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany
26 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK
27 - The Robin2 - Bilston, UK
28 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK
29 - Rescue Room - Nottingham, UK
30 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK
October
1 - ULU - London, UK
4 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK
6 - Hangar34 - Liverpool, UK
7 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK