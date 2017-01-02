LIVING COLOUR - Tribute Signature ESP Guitar Honouring VERNON REID To Be Unveiled At NAMM 2017

According to a report by Music Universe, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid is being honoured with his own tribute ESP guitar. The LTD Cult '86 is a tribute to the guitar that gelped put Reid and the band on the map in the late '80s and will be unveiled at NAMM 2017 this month in Anaheim, CA. Go to this location for details on the guitar.

Check out NAMM 2017 details here.

Living Colour performed at the grand opening festivities of the National Museum Of African American History And Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, DC on September 24th. Video from the performance can be seen below: