LIVING COLOUR - Tribute Signature ESP Guitar Honouring VERNON REID To Be Unveiled At NAMM 2017

January 2, 2017, an hour ago

news living colour vernon reid riff notes

LIVING COLOUR - Tribute Signature ESP Guitar Honouring VERNON REID To Be Unveiled At NAMM 2017

According to a report by Music Universe, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid is being honoured with his own tribute ESP guitar. The LTD Cult '86 is a tribute to the guitar that gelped put Reid and the band on the map in the late '80s and will be unveiled at NAMM 2017 this month in Anaheim, CA. Go to this location for details on the guitar.

Check out NAMM 2017 details here.

Living Colour performed at the grand opening festivities of the National Museum Of African American History And Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, DC on September 24th. Video from the performance can be seen below:

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - TESTAMENT's Brotherhood Of The Snake #2

BravePicks 2016 - TESTAMENT's Brotherhood Of The Snake #2

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews