LIZZY BORDEN And TÝR To Support DEMONS & WIZARDS In North America

Lizzy Borden will support power metal veterans Demons & Wizards for a North American tour this summer. The tour is set to commence on August 17 in Los Angeles, California, coming to a close September 5th in New York City. Additional support will be provided by folk metal labelmates Týr.

Tour dates:

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower

WDR Rockpalast recently posted new video of Lizzy Borden's performance on June 7 at Germany's Rock Hard Festival. Watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"My Midnight Things"

"Abnormal"

"Tomorrow Never Comes"

"Obsessed With You"

"Love Kills"

"Roll Over And Play Dead"

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

"Notorious"

"Master Of Disguise"

"Under Your Skin"

"There Will Be Blood Tonight"

"American Metal"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"Me Against The World"

"Red Rum"