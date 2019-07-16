LIZZY BORDEN And TÝR To Support DEMONS & WIZARDS In North America
July 16, 2019, 14 minutes ago
Lizzy Borden will support power metal veterans Demons & Wizards for a North American tour this summer. The tour is set to commence on August 17 in Los Angeles, California, coming to a close September 5th in New York City. Additional support will be provided by folk metal labelmates Týr.
Tour dates:
August
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower
WDR Rockpalast recently posted new video of Lizzy Borden's performance on June 7 at Germany's Rock Hard Festival. Watch the band's full set below.
Setlist:
"My Midnight Things"
"Abnormal"
"Tomorrow Never Comes"
"Obsessed With You"
"Love Kills"
"Roll Over And Play Dead"
"Eyes Of A Stranger"
"Notorious"
"Master Of Disguise"
"Under Your Skin"
"There Will Be Blood Tonight"
"American Metal"
"Long May They Haunt Us"
"Me Against The World"
"Red Rum"