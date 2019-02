Valentine's Day is here! To celebrate, Lizzy Borden has launched a new video for "Obsessed With You", directed by Dave Brodsky. Fans can take in the new lusty video below.

My Midnight Things was released on June 15th, 2018. The album was also mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) and mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).