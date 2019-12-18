LIZZY BORDEN Guests On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast (# 261) featuring vocalist Lizzy Borden. He discusses his band's latest album, My Midnight Things, as well as their recent tour with Demons & Wizards. He also talks about the old days as well as what The Decline of Western Civilization: The Metal Years did for Lizzy's career.

Check out the interview here.

Prior to the North American tour with Demons & Wizards and Týr, which kicked off back in August, Lizzy Borden launched a lyric video for "The Scar Across My Heart".

Lizzy Borden comments: "I wanted the 'Scar Across My Heart' lyric video to have that translucent, cloaked in a visual lie look to it. A barrage of negative hard rain flooding down on those hollow words 'we're gonna make it now', an exercise in futility for a doomed from the start connection."