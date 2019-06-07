LIZZY BORDEN Live At Germany's Rock Hard Festival 2019; Video Of Today's Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast live-streamed Lizzy Borden's performance today (June 7) from Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Rock Hard Festival. You can now watch the band's set below:

Guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) is back on stage with Lizzy Borden. Black joined Lizzy Borden in 2007 and co-wrote Appointment With Death, Lizzy Borden’s 6th studio album released by Metal Blade Records. Black rejoined the band in 2013 for Lizzy’s 40th anniversary tour.

Upcoming tour dates:

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

October

31 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

February

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise