LIZZY BORDEN Live At Germany's Rock Hard Festival 2019; Video Of Today's Full Set Streaming
June 7, 2019, 23 minutes ago
WDR Rockpalast live-streamed Lizzy Borden's performance today (June 7) from Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Rock Hard Festival. You can now watch the band's set below:
Guitarist Ira Black (Dark Sky Choir, I Am Morbid, Metal Church) is back on stage with Lizzy Borden. Black joined Lizzy Borden in 2007 and co-wrote Appointment With Death, Lizzy Borden’s 6th studio album released by Metal Blade Records. Black rejoined the band in 2013 for Lizzy’s 40th anniversary tour.
Upcoming tour dates:
August
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
October
31 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
February
8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise