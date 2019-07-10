LIZZY BORDEN Live At Rock Hard Festival 2019; New Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has posted new video of Lizzy Borden's performance on June 7 at Germany's Rock Hard Festival. Watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"My Midnight Things"

"Abnormal"

"Tomorrow Never Comes"

"Obsessed With You"

"Love Kills"

"Roll Over And Play Dead"

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

"Notorious"

"Master Of Disguise"

"Under Your Skin"

"There Will Be Blood Tonight"

"American Metal"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"Me Against The World"

"Red Rum"