LIZZY BORDEN Live At Rock Hard Festival 2019; New Video Of Full Set Streaming
July 10, 2019, 25 minutes ago
WDR Rockpalast has posted new video of Lizzy Borden's performance on June 7 at Germany's Rock Hard Festival. Watch the band's full set below.
Setlist:
"My Midnight Things"
"Abnormal"
"Tomorrow Never Comes"
"Obsessed With You"
"Love Kills"
"Roll Over And Play Dead"
"Eyes Of A Stranger"
"Notorious"
"Master Of Disguise"
"Under Your Skin"
"There Will Be Blood Tonight"
"American Metal"
"Long May They Haunt Us"
"Me Against The World"
"Red Rum"