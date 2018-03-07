LIZZY BORDEN - Love You To Pieces And Menace To Society LP Reissues Available

Lizzy Borden is without a doubt an important and accompanying band in the history of Metal Blade Records. As we all wait for updates about the new studio album, Metal Blade has decided to re-issue two classic Lizzy Borden records - Love You To Pieces and Menace To Society - on April 13th.

Both will be released as Metal Blade Originals, with a vinyl remastering from Patrick W. Engel. Special treatment and 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts guaranteed.

See below for an overview of all versions. Pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay.

Menace To Society

- 180g black vinyl

- clear sky-blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- red/purple/white splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- opaque olive green marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

Love You To Pieces

- 180g black vinyl

- golden brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- white/blue splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- opaque state blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)