LIZZY BORDEN - My Midnight Things Chart Positions Revealed

It turns out that the time away from the music scene has not dulled the appetites of hard rock fans for Lizzy Borden, as his new album My Midnight Things has already left a deep impression on five different Billboard charts. These placings include #11 on Top New Artist Albums, #17 on Current Hard Music Albums, #43 on Top New Artist Albums Consumption, #46 on Independent Current Albums, and #148 on Top 200 Current Albums. Additionally, the album also made the Canadian charts - hitting #84 on Top Hard Music Charts.

“We live in a streaming world now, where everyone gets their music for free,” explains Lizzy. “But I want to personally thank all the great Lizzy Borden fans out there who shopped online or drove down to your local mom and pop music store and actually paid for my new album. You guys got Lizzy Borden back on the charts! And the fact that you've all embraced My Midnight Things in such an amazing way is the icing on the cake. Thanks again, and I will see you all soon on the My Midnight Things tour!”

My Midnight Things can be ordered here in the following formats:

- limited first edition digipak CD (includes bonus tracks)

- jewelcase CD

- 180g black vinyl

- clear pacific blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear burgundy marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

Having signed a new contract with Metal Blade on the strength of three demo tracks, Borden opted to produce My Midnight Things himself, with Joey Scott as co-producer, who also handled all the drumming duties. "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound."

The album was also mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) and mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).

My Midnight Things tracklisting:

"My Midnight Things"

"Obsessed With You"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"The Scar Across My Heart"

"A Stranger To Love"

"The Perfect Poison"

"Run Away With Me"

"Our Love Is God"

"My Midnight Things" (Reprise)

"We Belong To The Shadows"

Album stream:

"Long May They Haunt Us" video:

"My Midnight Things" lyric video: