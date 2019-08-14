LIZZY BORDEN Releases Lyric Video For "The Scar Across My Heart"; North American Tour With DEMONS & WIZARDS Kicks Off This Weekend

Set to kick off his North American tour with Demons & Wizards and Týr this weekend (August 17), Lizzy Borden is now launching a new lyric video for "The Scar Across My Heart".

Lizzy Borden comments: "I wanted the 'Scar Across My Heart' lyric video to have that translucent, cloaked in a visual lie look to it. A barrage of negative hard rain flooding down on those hollow words 'we're gonna make it now', an exercise in futility for a doomed from the start connection.

We are extremely excited to finally hit the road with Lizzy Borden's My Midnight Things show. This new show is a bombastic, high energy theatrical production. From the start of 'My Midnight Things' to the end of 'Long May They Haunt Us', we will flash through the decades playing classic songs from each and every Lizzy Borden record to-date. Sharing the stage with Demons & Wizards, as well as our label mates Tyr, can't help from being one of the most interesting and entertaining combined forces in a very long time. All three bands are very different from each other and yet oddly compatible. This is a 'can't miss' night! See you there, I'll bring the blood; you bring the screams!"

Tour dates:

August

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater