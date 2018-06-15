LIZZY BORDEN Releases My Midnight Things Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Lizzy Borden's new full-length album My Midnight Things, is available for streaming below. The album, out now can be ordered here in the following formats:

- limited first edition digipak CD (includes bonus tracks)

- jewelcase CD

- 180g black vinyl

- clear pacific blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear burgundy marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque cool gray marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

Having signed a new contract with Metal Blade on the strength of three demo tracks, Borden opted to produce My Midnight Things himself, with Joey Scott as co-producer, who also handled all the drumming duties. "I knew what I was going for and had doubts that I could find a producer who would understand that," Borden explains. "My approach is very different than what is happening in today's current sound."

The album was also mixed by Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Black Sabbath, Adele, U2) and mastered by Tom Baker (David Bowie, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Tom Petty).

My Midnight Things tracklisting:

"My Midnight Things"

"Obsessed With You"

"Long May They Haunt Us"

"The Scar Across My Heart"

"A Stranger To Love"

"The Perfect Poison"

"Run Away With Me"

"Our Love Is God"

"My Midnight Things" (Reprise)

"We Belong To The Shadows"

Album stream:

"Long May They Haunt Us" video:

"My Midnight Things" lyric video: