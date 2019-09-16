LO-PAN Debut "Savage Heart" Music Video

Hard rock band, Lo-Pan, has released a music video for the song "Savage Heart". Created by collage artist Somsara Rielly using old school stop-motion animation, the clip takes the viewer on a one-of-a-kind metaphysical trip. Watch below.

"Savage Heart" is taken from Lo-Pan's new LP, Subtle, which was released back in May via Aqualamb Records. Recorded in NYC with Grammy Award winning producer James Brown (Foo Fighters, Ghost, NIN) and mastered by famed engineer Ted Jensen (Alice in Chains, Guns 'N' Roses, Mastodon), the album pushes Lo-Pan's already high ceiling straight through its proverbial roof.

The Ohio group, known for its dichotomic sound which merges sturm und drang heaviness with relentlessly catchy, AOR laden melody, just wrapped a summer North American tour alongside Corrosion Of Conformity and Crowbar and will launch a three week-long European trek in support of Subtle on September 30.

(Photo - K. Cepek)