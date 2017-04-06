LOCK UP - Demonization Album Streaming In Full
April 6, 2017, an hour ago
Legendary grindcore masters, Lock Up, are streaming their new album, Demonization, out now via Listenable Records. Listen to the complete album below.
Boasting a crushing 14 tracks, Demonization is available on CD, digital, and limited edition vinyl formats in Europe, with a North American release to be announced shortly.
Demonization tracklisting:
“Blood And Emptiness”
“The Decay Within The Abyss”
“Locust”
“Demonization”
“Demons Raging”
“Desolation Architect”
“Instruments Of Armageddon”
“Sunk”
“The Plague That Stalks The Darkness”
“Foul From The Pure”
“Mind Fight”
“Void”
“Secret Parallel World”
“We Challenge Death”
Bonus tracks:
“Life To Grave”
“Shut The Light”
Album stream:
Lock Up will tour Europe this spring alongside Napalm Death and Brujeria, with additional support from Power Trip. The Campaign For Musical Destruction European Tour 2017 will run from April 25th through May 21st. See all confirmed dates below.
April
25 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
26 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
27 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden
28 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
29 - Factory - Magdeburg, Germany
30 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
May
1 - Underground - Köln, Germany
2 - SO36 - Berlin, Germany
4 - Kwadrat Klub - Krakow, Poland
5 - Klub Fléda - Brno, Czech Republic
6 - K19 - Kassel, Germany
7 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany
9 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK
10 - Classic Grand - Glasgow, UK
11 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
12 - The Electric Ballroom - London, UK
13 - Le Glazart - Paris, France
14 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium
16 - Espace André Malraux - Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France
17 - L'Usine - Geneva, Switzerland
18 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
19 - NCO Club - Karlsruhe, Germany
20 - Backstage - München, Germany
21 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands