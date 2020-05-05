LOCK UP Enlist MISERY INDEX / PIG DESTROYER Drummer ADAM JARVIS

Following the departure of drummer Nick Barker, Lock Up announce their new drummer, Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer).

Shane Embury comments: "We are extremely thrilled to welcome Adam into the ranks of Lock Up! I have known Adam for a few years now and we just recently finished a European tour together - a super nice guy and killer skin beater... Lock Up has always been a rollercoaster of a ride since it’s inception way back in 1998 but Adam joining us now in these chaotic times I believe is surely going to refuel this seasoned grind machine ... Play Fast or Die!!!"

Adam Jarvis states "I'm honoured to be included in this killer line-up of incredibly talented musicians. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing these amazing dudes for over ten years and can’t wait to collaborate on some vicious new tunes! I have the utmost respect for Nick Barker and it won’t be easy to fill his shoes, but I’m up for the challenge. GRIND!!!"

Lock Up's latest album, Demonization, was released in 2017.