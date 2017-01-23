LOCK UP Reveal More Details For Upcoming Demonization Album; New Track “Desolation Architect” Streaming

This March, Listenable Records will unleash the long-awaited new full-length from Lock Up, entitled Demonization. The band's latest incarnation features Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth, Venomous Concept, Primate, etc.) on vocals alongside bassist Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Brujeria, Meathook Seed, etc.), drummer Nick Barker (Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, etc.), and guitarist Anton Reisenegger (Pentagram - Chile, Criminal, etc.).

Boasting a crushing fourteen tracks, Demonization will see release on CD, digital, and limited edition vinyl formats in Europe on March 10th followed by a North American release to be announced shortly. The new song, "Desolation Architect”, is available for streaming below.

Wonders Embury in considering the track's theme, "From conception to dissolution, what do we leave behind? Or what can we? If our lives could be compared to a canvas of artwork, how defined and inspirational will it be to our next of kin? Was it fulfilled and true? Can they learn from the mistakes we all make?"

Pre-orders for Demonization are currently available here.

Demonization tracklisting:

“Blood And Emptiness”

“The Decay Within The Abyss”

“Locust”

“Demonization”

“Demons Raging”

“Desolation Architect”

“Instruments Of Armageddon”

“Sunk”

“The Plague That Stalks The Darkness”

“Foul From The Pure”

“Mind Fight”

“Void”

“Secret Parallel World”

“We Challenge Death”

“Desolation Architect”:

“Mind Fight”:

After amicably parting ways with long standing vocalist and metal brother Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates), Lock Up was honored to have Kevin Sharp step up to the proverbial plate to infuse the band with his unique take on their patented pandemonic death grind hybrid. As a longstanding friend of the band, Sharp adds flavors to the already fermenting cocktail of disharmony, a pot that is stirred ferociously with Reisenegger's twisted riffs, Barker's maniacal drum battery, and Embury's subterranean demonic bass rumbles.

Demonization has been long in the making for a variety of reasons. Logistically, the band is based in different corners of the globe. Life invades at any given moment disrupting the thought process as it does for anyone. At the same time, the realities/brutalities of life have also inspired the band's creative process in many ways.

Lyrically, this record deals with the rise and the fall and the rise again of the human consciousness: The struggle to resist the powers that be, the addiction of escape, the turmoil of reality, and how to survive the carnage and come out stronger....the reborn phoenix!

Musically, Reisenegger's riffs scream out in every mutated direction - fast, heavy and darkly colorful manifesting a true homage to the underground from which the band members all originate while simultaneously setting new standards in extremity. Barker's drumming surpasses lightning speeds of precision. The chaos is joyfully indefinable as he charges through the compositions like a bull to the red flag of hate. Embury's bass tones once again invoke rapid, low-end bestial movements to carry the lost souls across The River Styx! And Sharp, what needs to be said? Nearly thirty years of guttural exorcisms that continue to inspire the world underdogs. It just doesn't get any better that this.