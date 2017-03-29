LOGIC OF DENIAL – New Album Coming In June

Comatose Music has set a June 9th release date for Aftermath, the new album from Logic Of Denial.

This is the third album by these Italian miscreants, further expanding the sonic exploration crafted in their previous 2013 effort Atonement with a more diverse, brutal and complex approach.

The band's evolution can be heard on the premiere of album track "Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse."

Conceived as a three chapter concept album about the various stages during the grieving process, Aftermath contains twelve vicious tracks which conceptually probe the resentment consistent with the incessant and infamous vilification of human vulnerability.

Album artwork by the mighty Jon Zig.

Tracklisting:

“Abscission”

“Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse”

“Gorging On Innocence”

“Miroir”

“Sufferance”

“Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)”

“Larvae Of Eden”

“The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus – Pt. II: Antinferno)”

“Defilement”

“Violating The Canvas Of Forgotten Purity”

“Immaculate”

“Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis”

“Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalype”: