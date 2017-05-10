LOGIC OF DENIAL Release “Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis” Lyric Video

Comatose Music has set a June 9th release date for Aftermath, the new album from Logic Of Denial. A lyric video for the album track “Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis” can be seen below.

This is the third album by these Italian miscreants, further expanding the sonic exploration crafted in their previous 2013 effort Atonement with a more diverse, brutal and complex approach.

Conceived as a three chapter concept album about the various stages during the grieving process, Aftermath contains twelve vicious tracks which conceptually probe the resentment consistent with the incessant and infamous vilification of human vulnerability.

Album artwork by the mighty Jon Zig.

Tracklisting:

“Abscission”

“Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalypse”

“Gorging On Innocence”

“Miroir”

“Sufferance”

“Assenza (The Sufferance Ouverture)”

“Larvae Of Eden”

“The Decaying Drama (Pt. I: Quietus – Pt. II: Antinferno)”

“Defilement”

“Violating The Canvas Of Forgotten Purity”

“Immaculate”

“Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis”

“Euphoric Abhorrent Synthesis” lyric video:

“Devouring Seeds Of The Apocalype”: