LOLA BLACK Covers "Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)" By CONCRETE BLONDE In New Video

Denver, CO based heavy rock band Lola Black has released their dark music video for their cover of the 1990 Concrete Blonde classic, "Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)". "Bloodletting" will be available through The Label Group / INgrooves Music Group on Día de Muertos, November 1st, Day Of The Dead.

"Covering 'Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)' by Concrete Blonde came very naturally to me," says Lola. "Johnette Napolitano was a pioneer at bringing a subtle darkness with a sexy swag into heavy alternative rock. She herself said that the song was inspired by Anne Rice and The Vampire Chronicles. At the time, the mainstream didn't believe 'Bloodletting' would work, but the song went on to become a cult classic and through our interpretation we want to keep that spirit going. Much like Concrete Blonde, our darker side has never been fully embraced so it is as if we were meant to cover this song and keep that middle finger in the air to the mainstream."

