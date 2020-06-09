Lollapalooza Festival 2020 Officially Cancelled; Virtual Event Planned

Lollapalooza 2020, scheduled for July 30 - August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago, has been officially cancelled. Organizers have issued the following statement:

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.

"Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you.

"It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and out incredible community of fans unite.

"Keep July 30 - August 2, 2020 on you calendars as we honor out annual tradition by bringing Chicago, and the work, together around our common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music. The weekend-long virtual event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never before seen footage from the 1990's and much more. Full schedule coming next month."

