Lollapalooza Festivals In Chile, Argentina Featuring GUNS N' ROSES Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Guns N' Roses had been scheduled to headline three upcoming Lollapalooza shows in South America:

March

27 - Santiago, Chile - O'Higgins Park

29 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Hippodromo de San Isidro

April

3 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Autódromo de Interlagos

According to Charles Newbery of Billboard, promoters in Chile and Argentina have postponed the Lollapalooza festival set for both countries later this month, citing concerns over the Coronavirus.

Promoters said the events would be rescheduled for the second half of 2020. The fate of Lollapalooza Brazil, which is set for April 3-5 in Sao Paulo, has not yet been announced.

"For reasons of public knowledge related to Coronavirus, I inform you that Lollapalooza will not be held in San Isidro on the scheduled dates: March 27, 28 and 29," Gustavo Posse, the mayor of San Isidro, a suburb of Buenos Aires where the event was set to take place, said Thursday. "The festival will be rescheduled," Posse said in a message on Twitter.

Also Thursday, Lollapalooza Chile said in a tweet: "Facing this unprecedented situation, our highest priority is to maintain the health and safety of the public, artists and our teams and abide the preventative methods of public and health authorities."

Earlier this week, The Costa Rica Star reported that Guns N' Roses' March 18 concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica is among the "massive events and activities" that have been canceled as Costa Rica confirms nine cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ministry of Health in coordination with the National Emergency Commission (CNE) informed that as of Tuesday, March 10, all massive events and activities, both free and paid, are canceled; also, the President gave orders for public institution employees to work from home when possible. The objective is to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

The cancelation of events applies by decree for all activity of high concentration of people, whether it is of free access or organized a commercial activity, these includes concerts (such as Guns N’ Roses), parades, carnivals, public shows, etc. Special measures are to be applied for theaters, movie theaters and sporting events. For the time being religious activities and education will carry on without suspension.

Guns N’ Roses recenlty announced that The Smashing Pumpkins will join a select number of dates on their 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will feature The Smashing Pumpkins at stops in major cities across North America - Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA.

The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and so many more. GN'R will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

North American Tour Dates:

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium