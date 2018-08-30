LONDON Featuring Vocalist NADIR D'PRIEST To Release Call That Girl Album In October; EPK Video Streaming

Hollywood glam rock pioneers London, featuring frontman Nadir D’Priest, is releasing a new studio album, Call That Girl. To celebrate this release, the band is going back to the Sunset Strip for an exclusive live performance at the legendary Whisky A Go-Go on Friday, October 12th.

Call That Girl marks the band's first studio LP since 1990’s Playa Del Rock. Mixed by famed producer Dennis Ward, the album was produced and written by Nadir D’Priest and includes contributions by old friends like Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot), Teddy Andreadis (Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper), Jack Frost (Seven Witches), Alfredo Ballesteros (The Pointer Sisters), Eddie St. James (Trance, Richard Grieco) and Shrapnel Records own Mike Varney.

Founded by Nikki Sixx in 1984, London is well known for their outlandish antics and over-the-top stage shows. This was featured prominently in The Decline of Western Civilization (The Metal Years) film, which was inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2016.

With previous members from bands such as Guns N' Roses, W.A.S.P. and Mötley Crüe, the current lineup is four years strong and includes longtime members such as:

Nadir D'Priest - Vocals

Alan Krigger (Giuffria, Ike & Tina Turner) - Drums

Eric Ragno (The Babys, Joe Lynn Turner) - Keyboards

Billy the Fist (D'Priest) Bass

Ronee Peña - Guitar

Also coming soon: the re-release of Non-Stop Rock, London's 1985 debut on Shrapnel Records.