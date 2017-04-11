London’s HARBINGER Sign To Basick Records; New EP Due In June; “The End Of Time” Track Streaming

London, England-based metal wizards, Harbinger, are streaming the track “The End Of Time” (listen below), taken from their new Human Dust EP, set for release on June 16th via Basick Records.

Human Dust is the follow-up to Harbinger's ferocious debut EP, Paroxysm, which sees a vicious blend of eccentric technical metal riffs coupled with a surplus of twists and turns. Human Dust is not your typical metal record; it's a vitriolic but at times ethereal release, where no song is even slightly the same, yet Harbinger still possess a much-improved core sound, having cleverly incorporated vicious beatdowns, tasteful shredding and some seriously impressive guttural vocals.

Guitarist Ben Sutherland states: "We are incredibly excited to announce that we have signed to Basick Records for the release of our new EP Human Dust on June 16th. Basick have been putting out records by some of our favourite bands for many years, so it is an honour to join the roster and release our music with them! We feel our new material is much more mature, considered and precise than our previous EP Paroxysm, but we haven’t dropped any of the groovy riffs and heaviness that people have come to expect from us."

Having already made waves with appearances at UK Tech Metal Festival, and previously played shows with the likes of Monuments and Slaughter To Prevail, Harbinger’s year is only just getting started. An appearance at the special HellFest Warm Up Ride at the New Cross Inn on May 11th is already in the books, and they are definitely poised for more live shows this year.

More details to follow soon.