LONELY DAKOTA Releases "End Of Days" Video

UK based, Southern Rock band Lonely Dakota has released the official music video for "End Of Days," the title track off of their debut EP, due out June 28th.

"The End Of Days EP for us stitches together years of hard work and refinement, offering our fans the very best of each of us," comments Lonely Dakota. "A mix of riff laden hard rock tracks and emotional, thought provoking ballads. This isn’t just music to us, it’s our lives laid out for the world to see, at around 140bpm. If nothing else we hope that the message to the listener is clear, whatever it is you’re going through and whatever burden you carry, you’re not alone. We are with you."

"Every sore-throat, snapped string and broken drumstick has led to this moment. Every dark thought, sleepless night and act of poor judgement has led to our story. You will know us, and we will know you."

Tracklisting:

"Victoria"

"End Of Days"

"Medication"

"Overdrive"

"15 Years"

"Dead Stories" (Bonus Track)

"On The Rise" (Bonus Track)

For further details, visit LonelyDakota.com.