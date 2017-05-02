LONELY ROBOT - The Big Dream Track-By-Track Pt.2; Video

Lonely Robot, the project masterminded by producer, guitarist and singer/songwriter John Mitchell (It Bites, Frost*, Arena), released the new studio album, The Big Dream, on April 28th. A second track-by-track video for the new release is available for streaming below.

Following 2015's debut Please Come Home, The Big Dream has a core theme running through it - one that sees The Astronaut, the central character in the Lonely Robot adventure, emerging from a long period in stasis.

Mitchell explains: "The Astronaut wakes up from a cryogenic sleep but finds he's no longer in space, and is instead in a woodland area surrounded by a group of strange people with animal heads! It's a little surreal, a little 'Midsummer Night's Dream' to some extent. This is something of a solipsistic haze, for want of a better description!"

Mitchell explains more about his Lonely Robot concept: "I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut's journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album - taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment. Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one but I'd better start thinking about it now!"

"The key inspiration for Lonely Robot comes from my love of science fiction films, and the atmospheric soundtracks that often accompany them - such as Alan Silvestri's compositions for 'Contact' and Clint Mansell's work for 'Moon'."

The album once again features drums by Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson), with all other instrumentation on the album delivered by Mitchell himself.

The Big Dream is available as a special edition digipak CD (including three bonus tracks), gatefold 2LP + CD & digital download.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue (Deep Sleep)”

“Awakenings”

“Sigma”

“In Floral Green”

“Everglow”

“False Lights”

“Symbolic”

“The Divine Art Of Being”

“The Big Dream”

“Hello World Goodbye”

“Epilogue (Sea Beams)”

“In Floral Green” (acoustic version) (bonus track)

“The Divine Art Of Being” (acoustic version) (bonus track)

“Why Do We Stay?” (feat. Kim Seviour) (bonus track)

“Sigma” video:

Track-by-track Pt. 1:

Track-by-track Pt. 2: