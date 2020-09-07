LONEWOLF Pays Tribute To MANILLA ROAD’s MARK SHELTON With “Manilla Shark” Single

True metal outfit, Lonewolf, will release its new and tenth studio album, entitled Division Hades, on September 25 via Massacre Records. The band has released a new single titled “Manilla Shark” and it serves as a tribute to Manilla Road frontman Mark Shelton, who died July 27, 2018 at the age of 60.

The album will be available as a 2CD Digipak, limited edition Vinyl LP in different colors as well as in digital formats, and is available for pre-order here.

Division Hades was mixed and mastered by Charles Greywolf at Studio Greywolf. Fans can expect an album full of energetic and raging metal with a pounding rhythm section, heavy riffs, fast solos, catchy hooks and gruff vocals.

Tracklisting:

CD1 - Division Hades

“The Last Goodbye”

“The Fallen Angel”

“Division Hades”

“Manilla Shark”

“Underground Warriors”

“To Hell And Back”

“Alive”

“Lackeys Of Fear”

“Silent Rage”

“Drowned In Black”

CD2 - Into The Past We Ride (Rerecorded Tracks)

“The Call (Intro)”

“Into The Battle We Ride”

“The Dark Throne”

“Towards The Light”

“Forgotten Shadows”

“The Forgotten Valleys Of Hades”

“1789”

“Witch Hunter”

“Sorcery”

“Erik The Red”

"Manilla Shark":

"Underground Warriors" lyric video: