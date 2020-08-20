LONEWOLF Release Lyric Video For New Song "Underground Warriors"

True metal outfit, Lonewolf, will release its new and tenth studio album, entitled Division Hades, on September 25 via Massacre Records. A lyric video for "Underground Warriors", the first single from the album, can be found below.

The album will be available as a 2CD Digipak, limited edition Vinyl LP in different colors as well as in digital formats, and is available for pre-order here.

Division Hades was mixed and mastered by Charles Greywolf at Studio Greywolf. Fans can expect an album full of energetic and raging metal with a pounding rhythm section, heavy riffs, fast solos, catchy hooks and gruff vocals.

Tracklisting:

CD1 - Division Hades

“The Last Goodbye”

“The Fallen Angel”

“Division Hades”

“Manilla Shark”

“Underground Warriors”

“To Hell And Back”

“Alive”

“Lackeys Of Fear”

“Silent Rage”

“Drowned In Black”

CD2 - Into The Past We Ride (Rerecorded Tracks)

“The Call (Intro)”

“Into The Battle We Ride”

“The Dark Throne”

“Towards The Light”

“Forgotten Shadows”

“The Forgotten Valleys Of Hades”

“1789”

“Witch Hunter”

“Sorcery”

“Erik The Red”

"Underground Warriors" lyric video: