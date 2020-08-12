LONEWOLF Reveal New Album Details

True metal outfit Lonewolf will release its new and tenth studio album entitled Division Hades on September 25, 2020 via Massacre Records.

The artwork by Péter Sallai / Mortpaintgraphics is available below, along with the album's track list.

The album will be available as a 2CD Digipak, limited edition Vinyl LP in different colors as well as in digital formats, and is available for pre-order here.

Division Hades was mixed and mastered by Charles Greywolf at Studio Greywolf. Fans can expect an album full of energetic and raging metal with a pounding rhythm section, heavy riffs, fast solos, catchy hooks and gruff vocals.

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Division Hades

“The Last Goodbye”

“The Fallen Angel”

“Division Hades”

“Manilla Shark”

“Underground Warriors”

“To Hell And Back”

“Alive”

“Lackeys Of Fear”

“Silent Rage”

“Drowned In Black”

CD2 – Into The Past We Ride (Rerecorded Tracks)

“The Call (Intro)”

“Into The Battle We Ride”

“The Dark Throne”

“Towards The Light”

“Forgotten Shadows”

“The Forgotten Valley Of Hades”

“1789”

“Witch Hunter”

“Sorcery”

“Erik The Red”